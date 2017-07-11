close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secretary

 The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will help bring down the inflation by one to two percent by the end of this year, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been quoted, as saying.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 14:37
GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secretary

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will help bring down the inflation by one to two percent by the end of this year, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been quoted, as saying.

Adhia told All India Radio (AIR) in an interview that the government`s objective is to ensure that inflation does not increase, and added that the government has tried to keep items frequently used by the consumers under the lower tax bracket.

On implementation of the GST, he said that it has so far gone off smoothly and credit must go to those who were involved in the planning process.

He said GST rates have been fixed so that it does not affect any section of the society adversely. He also predicted that exports and Make In India initiative would get the required push and fillip due to GST.

On tax collection, the Revenue Secretary said, there will be some losses in tax collection in short term, but in the long term the revenue collection will go up. He said, the government is also organising master classes on GST to educate the people about various aspects of the new tax regime.

Adhia said, tax evasion is not possible under the GST regime. He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to the rumours on social media about GST, adding that they should verify them from the authorities.

TAGS

GSTGoods and Services TaxGST rolloutHasmukh Adhiatax collectionIndia's new indirect tax regime

From Zee News

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest income up
Companies

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest inc...

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps 22%
Markets

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps...

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session
Economy

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota
Companies

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota

Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley
Companies

Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800-mark
Markets

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800...

Amazon wins India&#039;s approval to invest in domestic food retail
Companies

Amazon wins India's approval to invest in domestic foo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video