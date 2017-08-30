close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST will also impact direct tax collection: Arun Jaitley

The Finance Minister said that even before GST was rolled out, the impact of demonetisation has expanded the number of assessees under the personal income tax.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 18:20
GST will also impact direct tax collection: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is bound to impact the direct tax collection as well due to the increased detection technology and greater compliance.

"To claim input tax credit under GST, people need to disclose their volume of transactions. There is bound to be a corresponding impact on direct tax," Jaitley said here during a book launch event.

"Therefore, the impact of GST will not only be on indirect taxes but also due to the efficient system, on direct tax. The possibility of tax detection is very high because of technology," he said.

The Finance Minister said that even before GST was rolled out, the impact of demonetisation has expanded the number of assessees under the personal income tax.

TAGS

Arun JaitleyGSTtax collectionI-T departmentGST impactGST taxation

From Zee News

Aadhaar data kept, processed only on own secure servers: UIDAI
Personal Finance

Aadhaar data kept, processed only on own secure servers: UI...

It pays to be honest, I-T dept will go after evaders: Arun Jaitley
Economy

It pays to be honest, I-T dept will go after evaders: Arun...

7.62 lakh pieces of counterfeit notes detected in FY17: RBI
Economy

7.62 lakh pieces of counterfeit notes detected in FY17: RBI

Apprehensions on GST proved unfounded: PM Narendra Modi
Economy

Apprehensions on GST proved unfounded: PM Narendra Modi

Govt rules out cutting taxes on petrol, diesel
Personal Finance

Govt rules out cutting taxes on petrol, diesel

Demonetisation: Rs 15.28 lakh crore of banned Rs 15.44 lakh crore returned to system, says RBI
Economy

Demonetisation: Rs 15.28 lakh crore of banned Rs 15.44 lakh...

Adani project moving at slow pace, says Australian minister
International Business

Adani project moving at slow pace, says Australian minister

Real Estate

Panacea promoters may demerge real estate biz into separate...

&#039;GDP growth to slow down to 6% in Q1, better to track GVA&#039;
Economy

'GDP growth to slow down to 6% in Q1, better to track...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video