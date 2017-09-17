close
GSTN reopens window for composition scheme

Taxpayers were earlier given time till August 16 to opt for composition scheme.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 18:24
GSTN reopens window for composition scheme

New Delhi: The GST Network (GSTN) on Sunday said it has reopened the facility for small taxpayers with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh to opt for composition scheme.

Such small taxpayers will have time till September 30 to opt for the scheme, which offers easy compliance for business as returns are to be filed only quarterly.

Taxpayers were earlier given time till August 16 to opt for composition scheme.

But, only 10.86 lakh tax payers, out of total 85 lakh registered businesses opted for the scheme.

In a statement, GSTN said the window will be open for those assessees who have migrated from the earlier excise/ service tax/VAT regime as well as for new registered taxpayers.

"To make this facility available to all those who could not opt for Composition, the facility has been opened again," it said.

The GST Council had last week decided to reopen the window for allowing taxpayers to opt for the scheme.

Those who opt for composition scheme during this period will get this facility from October 1 for the current financial year.

"For the period prior to October 1, the taxpayers will be treated as normal taxpayer and will have to file monthly return for the period till September 30, 2017," GSTN said.

GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said that the composition scheme has been designed to simplify and reduce the burden of compliance for smaller taxpayers.

To opt for the scheme, the taxpayer needs to log into his account at the GST Portal www.Gst.Gov.In and select the "Application to opt for the composition scheme" under the "Services" menu.

After filling in the form, he has to submit the application using Digital Signature or E-signature or Electronic Verification Code, GSTN said.

TAGS

GSTNGST composition schemeGST taxpayersGST regimeGST Council

