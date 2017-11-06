Hasmukh Adhia appointed as new Finance Secretary

New Delhi: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was on Monday appointed the new Finance Secretary by the Union government, an official announcement said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Hasmukh Adhia, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary," said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Adhia`s appointment to the post follows the retirement of Ashok Lavasa last month. The seniormost secretary in the Finance Ministry is normally designated as the Finance Secretary.

A 1981 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Gujarat cadre, Adhia was the Revenue Secretary when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1 and had played a key role in formulating the new pan-India indirect tax regime.

Adhia`s replacement in the Department of Revenue has not been named so far.