close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters' issues post GST today

This will be its first meeting ever since the constitution of the panel on September 12.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 09:10
Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters&#039; issues post GST today

New Delhi: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia- headed panel will meet export promotion associations on Tuesday to deliberate on the issues faced by the industry under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"Representatives from eight export promotion associations will discuss the difficulties faced," the GST Council said in a tweet.

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia will also attend. This will be its first meeting ever since the constitution of the panel on September 12.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, had in its last meeting on September 9 decided to set up a committee under Adhia to look into the issues faced by the export sector.

CBEC Member (Customs), DGF Director General, GST Council Additional Secretary, Director General, Export Promotion, from the central government and commissioners of commercial taxes from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are members of the committee.

The panel is mandated to recommend to the GST Council a suitable strategy for helping the export sector in the post-GST set-up.

"Certain recommendations are expected to emerge from tomorrow's meeting of Committee on Exports," the Council yesterday tweeted.

Exporters have been complaining that about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of working capital has been locked up in refunds due from the tax department ever since introduction of GST from July 1.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Hasmukh AdhiaGST panelexport promotion associationsGoods and Services TaxGST regime

From Zee News

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points
Markets

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the...

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus to economy
Economy

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus...

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from October
Companies

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from O...

Companies

Reliance Group firm partners with IBM for IoT solutions

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matter
Real Estate

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matt...

Mistry asks Tata cos to reject making Tata Sons private entity
Companies

Mistry asks Tata cos to reject making Tata Sons private ent...

INX Media case: Have more material against Karti Chidambaram, CBI tells SC
Companies

INX Media case: Have more material against Karti Chidambara...

Markets

FPI ownership in Sensex companies rises in June quarter

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video