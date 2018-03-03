Here's what you have to pay for LPG cylinder, check details

New Delhi: Oil companies have slashed the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders.

The cooking gas cylinders will cost less from this month.

Effective from March 1, 2018, a subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will cost Rs 493.09 in Delhi, Rs 496.07 in Kolkata, Rs 490.8 in Mumbai and Rs 481.21 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

This means that the LPG consumers will pay Rs 2.54 less in Delhi, Rs 2.53 in Kolkata, Rs 2.57 in Mumbai and Rs 2.56 less in Chennai for a cylinder of LPG at subsidised rates.

This latest revision marks the third in LPG cylinder rates so far this year. According to Indian Oil Corporation's website, the subsidised LPG prices in the calendar year 2018 have so far come down by Rs 2.6 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 2.36 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 2.58 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 2.48 per cylinder in Chennai.

Non-subsidised LPG rates

After this latest revision on LPG rates, the non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 689 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Delhi, Rs 711.5 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Kolkata, Rs 661 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Mumbai and Rs. 699.5 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

The new non-subsidised LPG prices are lower by Rs 47, Rs 45.5, Rs 47 and Rs 46.5 per cylinder in the four metros.

So far this year, the non-subsidised LPG rates have come down by Rs 58 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 54.5 in Kolkata and Rs 56.5 in Chennai.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under Indane brand said, the given LPG rates reflect the effective cost to the consumer for an LPG cylinder of 14.2 Kg after subsidy in metros.

Subsidised LPG quota

Every household in the country is entitled to have 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).