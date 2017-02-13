Hi-tech survey to expedite work on Railways' bullet train project

New Delhi: Indian Railways will employ Light Detection and Ranging or LiDAR technology for conducting an aerial survey of the country's first high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The LiDAR survey is said to provide accurate data on the contours of land, even below vegetation.

TOI reported that the use of Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, will allow the survey of the 508 km corridor to be completed in 9-10 weeks against the normal 6-8 months.

According to the plan, almost the entire corridor will be on an elevated track, except 21 km that will be underground. Of the 21 km, 7km will be undersea.

Nearly 81% of the funding for the high-speed rail project, estimated to cost Rs 97,636 crore, will come by way of a loan from Japan.