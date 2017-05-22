close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

First high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to be flagged off today

 The much-awaited Tejas Express, which boasts of several modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine, will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on May 22.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:35
First high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to be flagged off today

New Delhi: The much-awaited Tejas Express, which boasts of several modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine, will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on May 22.

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train will have bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare will also be slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said while inspecting the new Tejas coaches here.

There will be comfortable seating arrangements and each seat will have LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

Manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, the coaches will have automatic entrance door, a first in non- suburban train in Indian Railways.

There will be tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches.

Promised in the budget, Tejas Express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors, according to the railways.

TAGS

Tejas ExpressMumbai-Goa Tejas Expresslaunch of Tejas ExpressTejas Express faresTejas Express featuresJourney from Tejas Express

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

&#039;VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided by GST Council&#039;
Economy

'VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided...

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush Goyal
Economy

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush...

CAIT requests working group to train traders on GST
Economy

CAIT requests working group to train traders on GST

Honda temporary suspends operation at Noida plant after fir...
Companies

Honda temporary suspends operation at Noida plant after fir...

EPFO advisory body to examine stock exposure hike proposal
Economy

EPFO advisory body to examine stock exposure hike proposal

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chairman
Companies

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chair...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video