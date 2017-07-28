High speed rail running at 100 km/h to connect Delhi with cities in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi: With an aim to connect Delhi with the adjoining areas through rapid rail, the National Capital Region (NCR) Planning Board is mulling to take help from DMRC in this regard.

Going by the media reports, once the rapid transit system project is executed the passengers from Meerut will be able to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi in no time.

The trains, which are expected to be operational by 2023, will run at an average speed of 100kmph.

The Delhi-Alwar route is part of a network of three priority RRTS lines. The Delhi-Alwar route is the longest link, stretching 180km. They are envisaged to bring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan cities lying at a distance from the capital within a one or two-hour train ride. The other two priority lines are Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat.

The rapid rail system will interconnect various important cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These trains will run on Meerut, Alwar, and Panipat routes.