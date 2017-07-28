close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

High speed rail running at 100 km/h to connect Delhi with cities in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

The trains, which are expected to be operational by 2023, will run at an average speed of 100kmph. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 17:37
High speed rail running at 100 km/h to connect Delhi with cities in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan
Representative image

New Delhi: With an aim to connect Delhi with the adjoining areas through rapid rail, the National Capital Region (NCR) Planning Board is mulling to take help from DMRC in this regard.

Going by the media reports, once the rapid transit system project is executed the passengers from Meerut will be able to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi in no time.

The trains, which are expected to be operational by 2023, will run at an average speed of 100kmph.

The Delhi-Alwar route is part of a network of three priority RRTS lines. The Delhi-Alwar route is the longest link, stretching 180km. They are envisaged to bring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan cities lying at a distance from the capital within a one or two-hour train ride. The other two priority lines are Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat.

The rapid rail system will interconnect various important cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These trains will run on Meerut, Alwar, and Panipat routes.

  • Alwar-Delhi line be of 180 km
  • Delhi-Panipat line to be of 111 km
  • Meerut-Delhi line will be 90 km
  • Trains will have 6 to 12 coaches.
  • Average speed will be 100kmph.
  • Total length will be 381 kmph.
  • Kashmiri Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Airport, Iffco chowk, Mohan Nagar will be big transit points
  • Bus stands and metro stations will be connected to the rapid rail

TAGS

Rapid railsMetrorapid transit pointsIGI AirportRRTS lines

From Zee News

Markets

Security and Intelligence Services India to launch IPO

SAT rejects Sahara plea against Sebi order on mutual fund biz
Companies

SAT rejects Sahara plea against Sebi order on mutual fund b...

Markets start August series with a slip; pharma, metal trip
Markets

Markets start August series with a slip; pharma, metal trip

India gold discount widens to max in seven months; higher prices hurt demand
Bullion News

India gold discount widens to max in seven months; higher p...

Tigerair flights to be operated under Scoot Airlines
Companies

Tigerair flights to be operated under Scoot Airlines

Google&#039;s DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that can &#039;&#039;imagine&#039;&#039;
Technology

Google's DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that...

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court tells SpiceJet
Companies

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court t...

Technology

Draft of new telecom policy by December-end: Telecom secret...

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China
Economy

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video