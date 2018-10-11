Hike in fuel prices continue; petrol at Rs 82.36 in Delhi, Rs 87.82 in Mumbai

The common man on Thursday woke up to another hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country.

In the national capital, the petrol price increased to Rs 82.36 per litre an increase by 10 paise while the diesel price saw a hike taking its price to Rs 74.62 per litre an increase by 27 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased to Rs 87.82 per litre an increase by 9 paise and the diesel price soared to Rs 78.22 per litre an increase by 29 paise respectively.

The fuel prices continued to skyrocket across the country, despite the Centre announcing a rebate of Rs 2.50 per litre earlier this month.

The petrol price in Chennai increased to Rs 85.61 per litre against Wednesday's Rs 85.50 per litre mark and the diesel price reached at Rs 78.90 per litre against Wednesday's Rs 78.61 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price shot up to Rs 84.19 per litre, against Wednesday Rs 84.09 per litre. The price of diesel was at Rs 76.47 while Wednesday's price was Rs 76.20 per litre.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the national capital, the fuel was being sold at Rs 74.35 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.24 per litre, while in Mumbai diesel price stood at Rs 77.93 following an increase of Rs 0.25 per litre.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same. Several states are yet to implement the same.

Meanwhile, global credit ratings, research and risk analysis firm Moody`s Investors Service on Tuesday said the recent reduction in excise cuts on petrol and diesel will "create material downside risks" to the central government`s fiscal deficit target.