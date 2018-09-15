हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel Prices

Hike in fuel prices continue, petrol nears Rs 90 mark in Mumbai

Transportation fuel prices have been on the rise for over a month now on the back of high crude oil prices and a weak rupee.

New Delhi: The prices of domestic fuels continued to rise on Saturday with petrol being sold at Rs 81.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.54 per litre in the national capital. The increase in the petrol price is by Rs 0.35/ per litre while diesel rose by Rs 0.24 per litre, data from the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is at Rs 89.01 per litre after it increased by Rs 0.34 per litre while the diesel price is at Rs 78.07 per litre which again increased by Rs 0.25 per litre.

The fuel prices, which made an upward movement on Friday, had touched fresh record levels in three of the four metro cities.

Transportation fuel prices have been on the rise for over a month now on the back of high crude oil prices and a weak rupee. Depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar makes the import of crude oil dearer as the transaction takes place with dollars.

The Brent crude oil is currently priced over $78 per barrel. 

In tandem with petrol prices, cost of diesel also scaled new highs. In Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the price of the fuel rose to Rs 73.30, Rs 77.82 and Rs 77.49 per litre on Friday, from the Thursday's levels of Rs 73.08, Rs 77.58 and Rs 77.25 per litre.

Diesel price in Kolkata rose to Rs 75.15, from the previous Rs 74.93 per litre on the same day. The all-time high price of diesel in the city was Rs 75.82 per litre which was recorded on Tuesday.

(With inputs from IANS)

