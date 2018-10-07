हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Hike in fuel prices continue; petrol at Rs 81.82 in Delhi, Rs 87.29 in Mumbai

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai saw a hike on Sunday. 

Hike in fuel prices continue; petrol at Rs 81.82 in Delhi, Rs 87.29 in Mumbai

After the central and state governments cut taxes on fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel have again started to increase leading to the inconvenience of the common man.

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai saw a hike on Sunday. While the price of petrol in the national capital reached Rs 81.82 per litre, a 14 paise increase from Saturday, the fuel's price in Mumbai increased to Rs 87.29, also a 14 paise increase.

Diesel rates in Delhi touched Rs 73.53 mark an increase of 29 paise, while the price of Diesel in Mumbai soared to Rs 77.06, an increase of 31 paise. 

The petrol price in Chennai increased to Rs 85.04, a 15 paise increase from Saturday's Rs 84.89 mark. The diesel price reached at Rs 77.73.

In Kolkata, the petrol price shot up to Rs 86.66, a Rs 3.14 increase from Saturday's Rs 83.52. The price of diesel was at Rs 75.38.

On Saturday, Diesel rate in Mumbai fell by 70 paise to Rs 76.75 per litre while it rose elsewhere by 18 paise. In Delhi, the fuel was at Rs 73.24 per litre. 
Petrol prices across the country though saw a marginal rise with the fuel selling at Rs 81.68 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.15 per litre in Mumbai.

Consumers had got some relief from soaring fuel prices when the central government slashes taxes on the two fuels by Rs 2.50 per litre on Thursday. It also asked state governments to cut their taxes by the same amount. While several BJP-ruled states acted upon the request, others either refused saying they had already cut VAT or made no move at all.

The prices vary from region to region due to local taxes, as the product is excluded from the GST regime. Delhi has the lowest tax rate among the four metro cities.

The increase in transport fuel rates comes amid a continuous surge in crude oil prices. On Friday, the Brent crude was priced at over $84 per barrel.

There has been a raging debate over the most-recent price cut with BJP president Amit Shah saying that it reflects how this government is sensitive to the needs of the people. Congress countered by saying that the reduced prices are like 'putting band-aid after inflicting a thousand cuts.'

Tags:
PetrolDeiselpetrol priceDeisel price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close