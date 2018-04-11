How Railways releases berths under Emergency Quota

New Delhi: Indian Railways has earmarked limited number of berths under emergency quota in different trains and in different classes for those holding high official positions, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“In order to meet the urgent travel requirements of High Official Requisition (HOR) holders, which includes Central Government Ministers, Judges of Hon’ble Supreme Court/High Courts of various States, Members of Parliament and other emergent demands, who are on the waiting list, a limited number of berths have been earmarked as Emergency Quota in different trains and in different classes,” the upper house was informed.

Here is how berths under emergency quota in Railway are released

The quota is released by the Railways in accordance with the priority as per warrant of precedence and well established practice being followed since long.



At the time of allotment of berths/seats, emergency quota is first allotted for self travel of HOR holders/Members of Parliament, etc., strictly as per their inter-se seniority in warrant of precedence.



Thereafter, other requisitions received from various quarters are considered and the remaining quota is released taking into account various factors like status of passengers travelling, nature of urgency like travelling on government duty, bereavement in the family, sickness, job interview, etc.



Emergency Quota Cells are located at Zonal/Divisional Headquarters and at some of the important non-Headquarter stations.



These Cells normally function under the control of a gazetted officer supported by requisite number of staff posted by Zonal Railways.

Notably, last month Indian railways announced that it will offer unutilised berths in trains under the ladies quota first to women passengers on the waiting list and then to senior citizens.

Currently, the quota remains open for booking till the time of preparation of the reservation chart. After that, the unutilised quota is released to the wait-listed passengers, irrespective of their gender. At the time of preparing the chart, the unutilised quota for female passengers will be released first to the wait-listed female passengers, followed by senior citizens. If there are no such passengers and the berths are left vacant, the on-board ticket checking staff shall be authorised to allot this accommodation to any other lady passenger/senior citizen.

Currently, in all trains with reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per sleeper-class coach and three lower berths per AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier coach is available for senior citizens, female passengers of 45 years of age and above and pregnant women.