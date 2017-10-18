Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranks No. 1 in service quality

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Wednesday said its Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here has ranked no. 1 in the Airports Council International's service quality in the category of 5 to 15 million passengers per annum.

According to a statement issued by the airport operator today, GHIAL's CEO S G K Kishore yesterday received the trophy from ACI's Director General Angela Gittens and CEO of Airports Company South Africa, Bongani Maseko, during the 27th ACI Africa/world annual general assembly, conference and exhibition at Port Louis in Mauritius.

The trophy was formally handed over for the year 2016, ranking RGIA as the 'world's number one airport' in the category.

The ASQ survey statistics shows that Hyderabad Airport has steadily improved its score from 4.4 in 2009 to 4.9 in 2016 (measured on a scale of 1 to 5).

"It has been an absolute delight to receive the prestigious ACI ASQ award trophy on behalf of Hyderabad Airport for being adjudged as the world's no. 1 airport in its category. This recognition certainly boosts Brand Hyderabad and positions the resurgent India onto the world's canvas," Kishore said.