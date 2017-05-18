I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi

New Delhi: As part of its strategy to "name and shame" big defaulters, the Income Tax Department on Thursday published names of five entities who owe over Rs 10 crore in taxes.

Through advertisements issued in leading dailies, the department published its latest list of income tax and corporate tax defaulters, all based in Delhi, along with details like PAN card number, last known address and assessment range and defaulted amount of tax.

The total taxes due by these five defaulters is Rs 10.27 crore, the notice said.

"The entries in the list are specific to the tax arrears and assessment year mentioned. The tax defaulter`s address, business, shareholding and management may have changed," the notice issued by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (New Delhi) said.

"Defaulters are advised to pay tax arrears immediately," said the full page advertisements.

In March, the department had made public the names of individuals and corporates who owe Rs 448 crore in taxes to the government.

However, most of these assessees remain untraceable.

The department, beginning last financial year, had decided to "name and shame" all taxpayers who have a default of Rs one crore and above.

The earlier exercise was restricted to people with defaults of about Rs 20-30 crore.