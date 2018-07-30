हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Banks Association

IBA, bank unions meet over wage hike inconclusive

The current wage revision is due from November 2017, after the 10th bipartite settlement ended in October 2017.

IBA, bank unions meet over wage hike inconclusive

Mumbai: The meeting between apex banking lobby Indian Banks Association (IBA) and bank unions to negotiate on salary hikes for over three dozen banks remained inconclusive on Monday.

The IBA offered 6 percent wage hike, which the unions have turned down.

Close to 37 banks, including public, private and foreign banks, have mandated to IBA to decide on wage hikes for their employees. Bank unions under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions represent the employees.

The current wage revision is due from November 2017, after the 10th bipartite settlement ended in October 2017.

In the last round of the talks held on May 5, 2018, the IBA had offered a meagre 2 percent wage hike, which had irked the unions and they went on a two-day strike starting May 30.

In the May 2018 round of wage negotiations, IBA had also maintained that the talks on officers demand would be restricted up to scale III officers only. The settlement under the 10th bipartite agreement was concluded after 18 rounds.

 

Tags:
Indian Banks AssociationIBA-bank unions meetingIBA salary hikes

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close