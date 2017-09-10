'IIP, inflation data to drive trading sentiment this week'

close
Trading sentiment in the stock market this week will be guided by a host of macroeconomic data points like IIP and inflation, while global factors will also play a crucial role, say experts.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 13:22
New Delhi: Trading sentiment in the stock market this week will be guided by a host of macroeconomic data points like IIP and inflation, while global factors will also play a crucial role, say experts.

"Markets are expected to remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions. It is expected that market participants will closely watch developments, if any, in North Korea after recent hydrogen bomb test. Further, all eyes are on FOMC meeting scheduled later this month.

"Factors such as macroeconomic data and trend in global markets will dictate trend on the bourses in the week ahead," said Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director, Arihant Capital Markets.

On the macro front, industrial production data for July will be announced on Tuesday as also the inflation data based on consumer price index (CPI) for August. Inflation data based on wholesale price index (WPI) for August will be announced during market hours on Thursday.

"For the week ahead, market would keenly watch for any development in global markets. The key data points to be watchful are IIP, CPI and WPI," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Over the last week, the Sensex fell by 204.71 points, or 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty lost 39.60 points, or 0.39 per cent.

