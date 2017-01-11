close
Imposing service charge is unfair trade practice; consumers need not pay: Ram Vilas Paswan

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:42
New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday that imposition of service charge is unfair trade practice and consumers need not pay for the same.

The minister also added that price list in hotel menu cards should reflect all costs including service charge.

He also said that service charge paid by consumers should be given to poor waiters.

Service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, in a statement, also asked state governments to advise hotels and restaurants to disseminate information, such as through displays, that 

"the service charges are discretionary or voluntary".

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:42
