In Pics: India's first high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express

The much-awaited high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, which boasts of several ultra modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine was flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday.

Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 19:43
In Pics: India's first high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express

New Delhi: The much-awaited high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, which boasts of several ultra modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine was flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

 

 

