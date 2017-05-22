In Pics: India's first high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express

New Delhi: The much-awaited high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, which boasts of several ultra modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine was flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).