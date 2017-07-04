Increased price of subsidised LPG cylinders in various cities post GST roll out – Check out
LPG price has seen steepest increase in six years -- following implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.
New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price has been hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder -- the steepest increase in six years -- following implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Subsidised LPG rates have been increased to Rs 477.46 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 446.65 in Delhi after GST was implemented from July 1.
Here is the increased price of subsidised LPG cylinders in 4 metro cities post GST roll out:
|Cities
|Price before GST roll out (Rs/cylinder)
|Price after GST roll out (Rs/cylinder)
|Difference (Rs/cylinder)
|Delhi
|446.65
|477.46
|30.81
|Kolkata
|448.65
|480.32
|31.67
|Mumbai
|476.97
|491.25
|14.28
|Chennai
|434.15
|465.56
|31.41
