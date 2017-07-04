close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 16:53
Increased price of subsidised LPG cylinders in various cities post GST roll out – Check out

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price has been hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder -- the steepest increase in six years -- following implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Subsidised LPG rates have been increased to Rs 477.46 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 446.65 in Delhi after GST was implemented from July 1.

Here is the increased price of subsidised LPG cylinders in 4 metro cities post GST roll out:

 

Cities Price before GST roll out (Rs/cylinder) Price after GST roll out (Rs/cylinder) Difference (Rs/cylinder)
Delhi 446.65 477.46 30.81
Kolkata 448.65 480.32 31.67
Mumbai 476.97 491.25 14.28
Chennai 434.15 465.56 31.41

 

For other cities, click on the following link and find out the price.

https://indane.co.in/tarrifs_price.php?mode=Search&txtMarket=&txtProduct=&serchbutton=Search

