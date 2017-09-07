India among least favourite countries for expats to live, work in

New Delhi: India is one of the least favourite places to live and work in for expats, according to a survey by InterNations.

India (at 57 rank) featured in the 'bottom 10' of the list along with Greece, Kuwait, Nigeria, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Ukraine, Qatar and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Bahrain leaped to 1st position due to “ease of settling in and career satisfaction” the survey said. Costa Rica’s “warm welcome and pura vida vibe see it take second place” and Mexico remains “a favorite; expats find it easy to settle and good value for money” it added.

Countries like Taiwan, Portugal, New Zealand, Malta, Colombia, Singapore and Spain top the top 10 “favourite” chart.

The survey further goes on to add that there has been plenty of change in the top-ranking countries while noting that both United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) have slipped drastically since 2014.

UK has fallen to the 54th rank from previous year's 21 while US which was ranked fifth in 2014 has slipped to rank 43.

“Kuwait and Greece have found themselves in the bottom 3 for four consecutive years, and Nigeria has been in the bottom 3 since 2015,” it said.