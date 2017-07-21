close
India considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 16:29
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country`s financial year to January-December from April-March.

"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.

He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.

Finance Minister Arun JaitleyCountry`s financial yearChanging financial yearFinancial year-January-DecemberLower house of parliamentbudget presentation

