India considering to change financial year to January-December: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country`s financial year to January-December from April-March.
"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.
He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.