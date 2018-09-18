हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India tariffs

India delays imposition of higher tariffs on some US goods to November

In August, India said that it would raise tariffs on US goods on September 18.

India delays imposition of higher tariffs on some US goods to November

India has further delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to November 2, according to a government order.

In August, India said that it would raise tariffs on US goods on September 18.

 

