﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 14:45
India exempts import duty on goods for FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi: The government has exempted from import duty sports items and a wide range of goods for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup India, which will see 24 nations vying for the coveted trophy.

The first FIFA event to be held in India will be spread over six cities starting October 6 and have 52 matches. The final football match, on October 28, will be played at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

"All sports goods, sports equipment and sports requisites; fitness equipments; team uniform/clothing; spares, accessories and consumables of the same" will be exempt from the whole of the duty of customs leviable subject to certain conditions, said a notification.

The notification issued recently by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) further said the importers will have to furnish undertakings that all the goods, excluding gift items, souvenirs, mementos will be re-exported within three months of conclusion of the World Cup.

Doping control equipment, first aid kits, satellite phones/GPS, dining/kitchen items, and office consumables, are also among the goods that have been exempted from the import duty.

Broadcast equipment and supplies used in organising and during the event imported by FIFA Host Broadcasters too falls in the exemption list.

These goods will also be exempt from the integrated tax levied under the GST.

The 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, under the slogan 'Football takes over', will be held in six cities -- New Delhi, Margao, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai.

India, as the host country, is automatically qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

Brazil, Spain, Germany, France, USA, England, Paraguay, Japan and Korea DPR, are among the nations participating in the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup event.

