India launches historic indirect tax regime GST: 5 top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: India launched its ambitious pan-India indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the stroke of midnight hour to bind the country into a regime of "one nation, one tax, one market".

At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, Modi said the indirect tax reform is a result of combined efforts of various political parties at different points of time.

Prime Minister said even eyes have to adjust for a couple of days when a sight corrective spectacles are worn.

Here are 5 top quotes of PM Narendra Modi at special midnight session of parliament to launch GST

Modi described the GST as `Good and Simple Tax` -- good because there will be no tax on tax and simple because there will be only one form of tax . The roll out of GST is the best example of cooperative federalism and success of Indian democracy. The GST process cannot be confined to just economic system but was a collective effort of all. The GST would integrate the country economically. GST will help eliminate black money and corruption because of the transparency it seeks to bring in.

