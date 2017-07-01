India launches historic indirect tax regime GST: 5 top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 10:48
New Delhi: India launched its ambitious pan-India indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the stroke of midnight hour to bind the country into a regime of "one nation, one tax, one market".

At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, Modi said the indirect tax reform is a result of combined efforts of various political parties at different points of time.

Prime Minister said even eyes have to adjust for a couple of days when a sight corrective spectacles are worn.

Modi described the GST as `Good and Simple Tax` -- good because there will be no tax on tax and simple because there will be only one form of tax.

 

The roll out of GST is the best example of cooperative federalism and success of Indian democracy.

 

The GST process cannot be confined to just economic system but was a collective effort of all.

 

The GST would integrate the country economically.

 

GST will help eliminate black money and corruption because of the transparency it seeks to bring in.

 

 

With Agency Inputs

 

