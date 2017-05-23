India must be an engine of global growth: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Our aim is that India must be an engine of growth as well as an example in climate friendly development in the years to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the annual meeting of the African Development Bank he further said that India’s partnership with Africa is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to the needs of African countries.

Key Highlights of PM Modi's speech

-After assuming office in 2014, I have made Africa a top priority for India’s foreign and economic policy.

-I am proud to say that there is no country in Africa that has not been visited by an Indian Minister in the last three years.

-From 1996 to 2016, Africa accounted for nearly one-fifth of Indian overseas direct investments.

-We are encouraged by the response of African countries to the International Solar Alliance initiative.

-Many of the challenges we face are the same: uplifting our farmers and the poor, empowering women.

-Our challenges also include ensuring our rural communities have access to finance, building infrastructure.

-By paying subsidies directly to the poor rather than indirectly through price concessions, we have achieved large fiscal savings.

