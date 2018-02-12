India, Oman sign 8 agreements during PM Modi's visit to Oman – Here's the list

New Delhi: India and Oman have signed eight agreements as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of the country.

Modi led delegation-level talks with Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. After their talks, the two sides signed eight agreements, including an MoU on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.

On the first leg of his trip, Modi had travelled to Ramallah, becoming the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Palestine. From there he visited the UAE, before arriving in Oman.

Here is the list of Agreements/MoUs signed by India and Oman

1. Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Commercial matter

2. Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, Special, service and official passports

3. MoU on Cooperation in the field of health

4. MoU on Cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

5. MoU on Cooperation between Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, India and Oman Diplomatic Institute.

6. MoU on Academic and Scholarly cooperation sectors between National Defence College Sultanate of Oman and the Institute for Defence Studies and the Analyses.

7. MoU in the field of Tourism cooperation between India and Oman.

8. Annexure to the MoU on Military Cooperation.