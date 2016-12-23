India on the cusp of a leap towards higher growth trajectory, says President

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said India is on the cusp of a leap towards a higher economic growth trajectory.

Addressing the centenary year celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) in Hyderabad he said, "A decade after the 2008 global economic crisis, major economies of the world are still limping. But, the Indian economy is growing fast."

He expressed confidence that if we work hard and collectively, we can ensure a rightful place for our country in the comity of nations.

The President at the same time stressed the need to address problems of basic human requirements that include health, education, employment and food to realise India’s demographic advantage.

Underlining that political freedom achieved after the over throw of colonial forces was an opportunity to achieve social and economic freedom for the masses in India, the President pointed out that during the last three consecutive years the annual income of India exceeded that of Great Britain. Indian investments were also the highest in United Kingdom and provided the largest employment in that country.

The President called upon the industrialists present and the Corporate Sector of the country to come forward and take pro-active part in the various programmes initiated by the government such as Digital India, Clean India, Make in India, Start up India etc.

He expressed the hope that these programmes would help the country continue to progress in the growth trajectory of the past 15 years. He highlighted the fact that the nation’s growth rate in the last decade and half had not only been high but the country was also shielded from the worst effects of the global economic crisis of 2008.