close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

India on the cusp of a leap towards higher growth trajectory, says President

By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 19:53
India on the cusp of a leap towards higher growth trajectory, says President

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said India is on the cusp of a leap towards a higher economic growth trajectory.

Addressing the centenary year celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) in Hyderabad he said, "A decade after the 2008 global economic crisis, major economies of the world are still limping. But, the Indian economy is growing fast."

He expressed confidence that if we work hard and collectively, we can ensure a rightful place for our country in the comity of nations.

The President at the same time stressed the need to address problems of basic human requirements that include health, education, employment and food to realise India’s demographic advantage.

Underlining that political freedom achieved after the over throw of colonial forces was an opportunity to achieve social and economic freedom for the masses in India, the President pointed out that during the last three consecutive years the annual income of India exceeded that of Great Britain. Indian investments were also the highest in United Kingdom and provided the largest employment in that country.

The President called upon the industrialists present and the Corporate Sector of the country to come forward and take pro-active part in the various programmes initiated by the government such as Digital India, Clean India, Make in India, Start up India etc.

He expressed the hope that these programmes would help the country continue to progress in the growth trajectory of the past 15 years. He highlighted the fact that the nation’s growth rate in the last decade and half had not only been high but the country was also shielded from the worst effects of the global economic crisis of 2008.

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 19:52
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Nusli Wadia voted out of his independent director post from Tata Chemicals

Property Plus : A system which can sense, identify and warn for earthquake

No decision taken on dual control in GST council meet

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.