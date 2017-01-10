close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

India on threshold of becoming world's most digitised economy: PM Modi

By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 19:24
India on threshold of becoming world&#039;s most digitised economy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is on threshold of becoming most digitised economy in the world.

Addressing the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, PM Modi said, " It is our vision and mission to bring paradigm shift in ways of life of economy".

 

 

Key Highlights of PM Modi's speech

 

-FDI in last two fiscals was 60% higher than previous two years; India is leading recipient of capital in Asia Pacific region.

-Rationalising policies and procedures to make India the easiest place of doing business.

-Govt committed to reform Indian economy; places highest emphasis on ease of doing business.

-India is seen as engine of global growth; bright spot with fastest growth among major economies.

-Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India.

-Inclusive growth, more jobs, better incomes, purchasing power and quality of life.

-Transforming India with an ambitious development agenda.

-Despite the global slowdown we have registered excellent growth.

-We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world.

-Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had.

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 18:49
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Huge penalty to be imposed in motor vehicle amendment bill

iPhone 8 may get launched in 2017

India gets first International exchange

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.