India on threshold of becoming world's most digitised economy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is on threshold of becoming most digitised economy in the world.

Addressing the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, PM Modi said, " It is our vision and mission to bring paradigm shift in ways of life of economy".

India, a bright spot in the global economy. pic.twitter.com/dNSfsXHkq4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

Key Highlights of PM Modi's speech

-FDI in last two fiscals was 60% higher than previous two years; India is leading recipient of capital in Asia Pacific region.

-Rationalising policies and procedures to make India the easiest place of doing business.

-Govt committed to reform Indian economy; places highest emphasis on ease of doing business.

-India is seen as engine of global growth; bright spot with fastest growth among major economies.

-Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India.

-Inclusive growth, more jobs, better incomes, purchasing power and quality of life.

-Transforming India with an ambitious development agenda.

-Despite the global slowdown we have registered excellent growth.

-We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world.

-Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had.