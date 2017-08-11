 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India one of the most open economies globally for FDI: Survey

The mid-year Survey of the economy described foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler of economic growth since it enhances productivity by bringing capital, skills and technology to the host country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 20:18

New Delhi: India has now emerged as one of the most open economies in the world for receiving FDI, on the back of a host of liberalisation measures, the Economic Survey said on Friday.

It pointed out that measures taken by the government have resulted in FDI equity inflow of 43.4 billion USD in 2016-17, which is not only an increase of 8 percent over the previous year, but also the highest ever.

The mid-year Survey of the economy described foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler of economic growth since it enhances productivity by bringing capital, skills and technology to the host country.

"In 2016, the government has brought most of the sectors under the automatic approval route, except a small negative list comprising atomic energy, manufacture of cigars and tobacco, real estate business, lottery, gambling and chit fund etc. With these changes, India is now one of the most open economies in the world for FDI," said the Survey tabled in Parliament today.

In terms of the sectors receiving FDI equity inflows, Services (finance, banking, insurance etc) sector received the highest (19.9 per cent) followed by telecommunications (12.8 percent) and computer software and hardware (8.4 percent), the Survey added.

Mauritius, Singapore and Japan have been top three source countries of FDI inflows to India contributing 36.2 percent, 20 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, during 2016-17, according to the Survey. 

TAGS

FDIFDI equity inflowEconomic Surveymid year economic surveyFDI inflow Indiaservice sector

From Zee News

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise
Economy

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion
Markets

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Survey
Economy

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Surve...

5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Economy

5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvi...

High stock market valuation temporary, says CEA Arvind Subramanian
Markets

High stock market valuation temporary, says CEA Arvind Subr...

TVS Motor to launch electric and hybrid vehicles
Automobiles

TVS Motor to launch electric and hybrid vehicles

Markets

Rupee free fall continues, down 5 paise at 64.13 vs USD

Complexity of deal derailed Flipkart-Snapdeal talks: Sources
Companies

Complexity of deal derailed Flipkart-Snapdeal talks: Source...

Mauritius fund offers $1.67 billion fund for Sahara&#039;s Aamby Valley
Companies

Mauritius fund offers $1.67 billion fund for Sahara's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video