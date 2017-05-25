close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India retains world's highest FDI recipient crown: Report

India retained its numero uno position being the world's top most greenfield FDI investment destination for the second consecutive year, attracting USD 62.3 billion in 2016, says a report.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 21:08
India retains world&#039;s highest FDI recipient crown: Report

New Delhi: India retained its numero uno position being the world's top most greenfield FDI investment destination for the second consecutive year, attracting USD 62.3 billion in 2016, says a report.

India has remained ahead of China and the US as far as FDI inflows were concerned in the last year, said the fDi Report 2017 compiled by fDi Intelligence, a division of The Financial Times Ltd.

FDI by capital investment saw an increase of 2 per cent to USD 62.3 billion in 809 projects during 2016 in India.

"India managed to keep the crown as the world's number one location for greenfield capital investment for the second year running ? ahead of China and the US," the report said.

The global investment landscape, the report said, has changed considerably in 2016 as FDI gravitated to locations experiencing the strongest economic growth, while locations in recession or facing high levels of uncertainty saw major declines.

In 2016, greenfield FDI continued to rise worldwide, with capital investment increasing by more than 6 per cent to USD 776.2 billion, its highest since 2011, alongside an increase in job creation by 5 per cent to 2.02 million. However, the number of FDI projects declined 3 per cent to 12,644.

China has overtaken the US to become the second biggest country for FDI by capital investment, recording USD 59 billion of announced FDI, compared with USD 48 billion-worth in the US.

Globally, the real estate sector has claimed the top spot for capital investment, with USD 157.5 billion of announced FDI recorded in 2016, following an increase of 58 per cent.

In value terms, coal and natural gas witnessed an inflow of USD 121 billion, followed by alternate and renewable energy at USD 77 billion.

TAGS

FDIFDI inflowsgreenfield capital investmentChinaUS

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue
Economy

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%
Economy

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations
Economy

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers
Economy

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra building
Economy

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra buildin...

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant
Companies

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video