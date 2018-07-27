India, South Africa sign three agreements at 10th BRICS Summit

New Delhi: India and South Africa signed three agreements at the annual BRICS Summit in in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The MOUs were signed following bilateral talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit.

India-South Africa trade stood at a little over $4.1 billion till the end of August last year.

Here are the list of MoUs signed between India and South Africa during 10th BRICS Summit

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, India and the Agricultural Research Council, Pretoria, South Africa on Cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education.

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of India regarding the Setting up of the "Gandhi Mandela Centre of Specialisation for Artisan Skills” in South Africa.

- Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Space Research Organisation and the South African National Space Agency on Cooperation in the Exploration and uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.