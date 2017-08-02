India to be among top 3 economic powers in 10-15 years: John Chambers

New Delhi: India will figure among the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, riding on the strength of its democracy and partnerships, according to Cisco Chairman John Chambers.

Chambers, who is also the Chairman of the newly-formed US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, predicted that India would turn out to be a role model for the world economies.

"You will not be a slow follower but a fast innovator. You will be the model for the rest of the world...India will be the example for the rest of the world not as an emerging country but as a developed country that reinvents itself again and again," he said at discussion on India-US Commercial and Strategic relationship.

Chambers said if he were to bet on one nation for the future outside the US, his home country, "it would be India".

Asked where he saw India in the coming 10-15 years, especially given ongoing flagship reforms like Digital India, smart cities and Make in India, Chambers said "India would not only be one of the three top economic powers of the world" but grow with the strength of its democracy and partnerships.

He, however, cautioned that it was important to realise that one could get left behind very quickly in the dynamic hi-tech industry.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for digital India was a model for the world, he said there are similar digital trends in countries like France and Israel.

Chambers said that strategic partnership between India and the US needs to be seen beyond pure trade numbers and profits to include larger goals like meeting the needs of the economies, focusing on inclusion, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and corporate responsibility.

Confessing that he was a "champion of India", Chambers lauded the role of Modi in shaping progressive policies and innovative ideas.

"My love for this country is no secret...I love the people of this country," said the high-profile tech czar.