close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India to hit 170 million tonnes steel production level in 2019: Steel Minister

The minister has also assured stakeholders that there will not be any shortage of raw materials for steel-making.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:33
India to hit 170 million tonnes steel production level in 2019: Steel Minister

New Delhi: India will achieve more than 50 per cent of its 300 million tonne steel production target by 2018-19, says Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh.

The minister has also assured stakeholders that there will not be any shortage of raw materials for steel-making.

"(As of now), I can't say what would be the production this year, but in 2018-19, the domestic crude steel production will be 170 million tonnes (mt)," he told PTI.

Under the National Steel Policy (NSP), the government has set a production target of 300 mt, which is to be achieved by 2030-31. The NSP also aims at more than doubling the per capita steel consumption to 158 kg by 2030-31, from 61 kg at present.

The minister asked the industry to make full use of the resources available in the country. India has surplus power and the iron ore reserves will last for at least next 30 years, he pointed out.

He pointed to recycling reducing demand for iron ore and coal for steel-making. "Scraps can also bring down our demand for raw material for steel-making and is of the best grade. At present, 8 mt scrap is imported," he said.

These measures are expected to bring down dependence on imports for raw materials like coking coal from countries, including Australia.

According to official figures, at the end of 2016, the domestic crude steel output was close to 100 mt.

TAGS

India steel productionSteel production by 2019Steel ra-material shortageChaudhary Birendra SinghNational Steel Policy

From Zee News

Govt may raise over Rs 15K crore from IPO of 2 PSU general insurers
Economy

Govt may raise over Rs 15K crore from IPO of 2 PSU general...

FPIs pull out Rs 3,000-crore from stocks in September so far
Markets

FPIs pull out Rs 3,000-crore from stocks in September so fa...

BSE to move 10 firms to restricted trading segment
Markets

BSE to move 10 firms to restricted trading segment

Govt to steel cos: Check price rise, you can&#039;t exploit country
Companies

Govt to steel cos: Check price rise, you can't exploit...

Penalty from accounts to partly fund Aadhaar linkage costs: SBI
Companies

Penalty from accounts to partly fund Aadhaar linkage costs:...

Members want preferential treatment in NSE IPO
Markets

Members want preferential treatment in NSE IPO

Eight of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 62,156 crore in mcap
Companies

Eight of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 62,156 crore i...

Tata Motors bets on Nexon for bigger share of utility market
Automobiles

Tata Motors bets on Nexon for bigger share of utility marke...

&#039;Markets to take cues from Fed meet, geo-political developments&#039;
Economy

'Markets to take cues from Fed meet, geo-political dev...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video