Indian economy to grow 7-7.5% in FY'18: Arvind Panagariya
New Delhi: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya today expressed hope that the economic growth in the next fiscal year would be in the range of 7-7.5 percent.
"By nature, I am an optimist, so I would remain on the higher side of it. So, if you feel that this range is too wide, personally, I would narrow it down to 7-7.5 percent and maybe on the higher side of it with higher probability," Panagariya told CNBC-TV18.
Niti Aayog vice chairman's statement assumes significance as it comes after the Economic Survey today. The pre-budget document pegged India's economic growth for 2017-18 in the range of 6.75-7.5 percent.
The Economic Survey for 2016-17, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, today pegged India's economic growth at 6.5 percent for the current fiscal, down from 7.6 percent recorded in the last financial year, but it added that growth is expected to rebound in the range of 6.75-7.5 percent in 2017-18.
The Survey's GDP growth figure for the current fiscal is lower than 7.1 percent the Central Statistics Office had forecast earlier this month.
-
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
-
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram helped Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines get loans despite poor financials, alleges BJP
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
What should people expect from budget?
-
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
-
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
-
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
-
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all