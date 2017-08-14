Indian exports in July rise nearly 4% over last year
Recording a growth of over 3.9 percent on the back of a healthy rise in shipments of engineering goods, Indian exports petroleum products and chemicals, Indian exports in July grew at $22.5 billion,
India`s exports during the corresponding month of last year stood at $21.69 billion.
