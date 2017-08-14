close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian exports in July rise nearly 4% over last year

Recording a growth of over 3.9 percent on the back of a healthy rise in shipments of engineering goods, Indian exports petroleum products and chemicals, Indian exports in July grew at $22.5 billion,

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:07

New Delhi: Recording a growth of over 3.9 percent on the back of a healthy rise in shipments of engineering goods, Indian exports petroleum products and chemicals, Indian exports in July grew at $22.5 billion, official data showed on Monday.

India`s exports during the corresponding month of last year stood at $21.69 billion.

With IANS Inputs

TAGS

exportsIndian Exportsexports riseengineering goodsExports growth

From Zee News

Telephone subscribers in India grew 0.49% in June
Companies

Telephone subscribers in India grew 0.49% in June

Companies

Tata Motors hires P B Balaji as Chief Financial Officer

Economy

India's trade deficit shrinks to $11.45 billion in Jul...

Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from &#039;Snapchat&#039;
Companies

Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from 'Sna...

Retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% in July on higher food prices
Markets

Retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% in July on higher foo...

Bitcoin at record high value, passes $4,000-mark
International Business

Bitcoin at record high value, passes $4,000-mark

Amazon refunding customers who bought &#039;unverified&#039; eclipse glasses
International Business

Amazon refunding customers who bought 'unverified...

Arun Jaitley reviews FDI policy in various sectors
Economy

Arun Jaitley reviews FDI policy in various sectors

SC puts on hold Madras HC order on Karti Chidambaram
Economy

SC puts on hold Madras HC order on Karti Chidambaram

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video