Indian Oil clears confusion on petrol, diesel price cut: Check the new rates

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday corrected figures of reduction in both petrol and diesel prices blaming clerical error for previous rates.

Earlier in the morning IOC in its website said that petrol prices went down by 60 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai. Similarly Diesel prices went down by 56 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai.

However, the exact reduction in petrol and diesel prices after a 16-consecutive day hike was just 1 paise, IOC said.

Here is the rate comparison of petrol prices in four metro cities between May 29 and May 30

May 29 Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Petrol Price 78.43 81.06 86.24 81.43 May 30 Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Petrol Price 78.42 81.05 86.23 81.42

May 29 Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Diesel Price 69.31 71.86 73.79 73.18 May 30 Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Diesel Price 69.30 71.85 73.78 73.17

The reduction comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates. In all, petrol price was increased by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 in that fortnight.

Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.