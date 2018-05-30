Indian Oil clears confusion on petrol, diesel price cut: Check the new rates

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday corrected figures of reduction in both petrol and diesel prices blaming clerical error for previous rates.
Earlier in the morning IOC in its website said that petrol prices went down by 60 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai. Similarly Diesel prices went down by 56 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai.
However, the exact reduction in petrol and diesel prices after a 16-consecutive day hike was just 1 paise, IOC said.
Here is the rate comparison of petrol prices in four metro cities between May 29 and May 30
|May 29
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Petrol Price
|78.43
|81.06
|86.24
|81.43
|May 30
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Petrol Price
|78.42
|81.05
|86.23
|81.42
Here is the rate comparison of petrol prices in four metro cities between May 29 and May 30
|May 29
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Diesel Price
|69.31
|71.86
|73.79
|73.18
|May 30
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Diesel Price
|69.30
|71.85
|73.78
|73.17
The reduction comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates. In all, petrol price was increased by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 in that fortnight.
Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.