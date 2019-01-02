हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian manufacturing growth

Indian Oil says Iran has not ruled out participating in Chennai Petroleum expansion

Iran`s participation has been questioned after India cut down its Iranian crude oil imports following US sanctions.

Indian Oil says Iran has not ruled out participating in Chennai Petroleum expansion

New Delhi: India`s biggest refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Wednesday that Iran has not ruled out participating in a refinery expansion project at an Indian Oil subsidiary.

Indian Oil`s chairman Sanjiv Singh said that Iran had not said no to participating in the expansion of Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd, a south India-based 20,000 barrels per day refinery.

Iran`s participation has been questioned after India cut down its Iranian crude oil imports following US sanctions.

Chennai Petroleum plans to invest over $5 billion for modernisation and expansion.

Naftiran Intertrade, the Swiss subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company, holds a 15.4 percent stake in Chennai Petroleum, while Indian Oil has about a 52 percent share.

Singh said a detailed feasibility report for the expansion has yet to be prepared.

Tags:
Indian manufacturing growthIndia manufacturing activityIndia December manufacturing growth

Must Watch