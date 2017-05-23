Indian Railways contemplating Rajdhani Express-like superfast train; Delhi-Mumbai in just 12-13 hours

New Delhi: After Humsafar, Antyodaya, Deen Dayalu –all of which were promised in the previous budget, Indian Railways yesterday launched the Tejas express.

Now, as per media report the Indian Railways is contemplating a similar superfast train. A report in the Dainik Jagaran said that Railways is planning to launch a train on the lines of Rajdhani Express.

The paper noted that the time between Delhi and Mumbai will be covered in just 12-13 hours. Jagaran, quoting Ministry of Railway said that the idea had come after the successful trial of Talgo train on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

The light weight Spanish Talgo train hauled by Indian Railways locomotive covered the distance between Delhi and Mumbai in 11 hours 42 minutes in its final trial last September.

The Spanish-made coaches with Indian Railways locomotive had left New Delhi at 2.45 PM on September 10 and reached Mumbai at 2.33 AM next day early morning on September 11 covering the 1,384 km stretch travelling at about maximum speed of 150 KMPH.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu yesterday flagged off the much-awaited Tejas Superfast Express from Mumbai to Karmali in Goa.

The train, which will cover the 630 km distance in less than nine hours, has ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, Wi-Fi and CCTV.