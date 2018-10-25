हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways gets its first engine with aerodynamic and ergonomic design

The engine will be used to haul trains like Rajdhani Express, Gatiman Express and Shatabdi Express.

New Delhi: Indian Railways has got its first engine with aerodynamic and ergonomic design. The engine, produced by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW)

The engine has been produced by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and will be used to haul trains like Rajdhani Express, Gatiman Express and Shatabdi Express.

With a speed potential of 200 kilometers per hours, this WAP-5 loco is energy efficient and stable for high speed operation, Railways ministry said.

The Railway Ministry in a tweet said,

In other news, Indian Railways is all set to unveli Rs 100 crore indeginously-developed high-tech, energy- efficient, self-propelled or engineless train on October 29.

The trainset has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both the ends for quicker turnaround at destinations.

The train, capable of touching speeds of 160 kmph, will replace the Shatabdi Express. The train sports an advanced regenerative braking system which saves power.

Train 18 will have a modern look with continuous windows on the exterior and its seating capacity will be 1,128. A Train Management System in the driver's cab will ensure precise brake control and automated control of the doors. The coach doors will open only when the train is at zero kmph and the train will start only when all the coach doors are properly closed.

The train will have automated sliding steps uptil the platform avoiding the risk of a passenger falling. The driver can also monitor the movement of passengers on the platform via CCTV in his cabin before closing the door.

The first trainset is expected to ply between Delhi and Bhopal.

With IANS Inputs

