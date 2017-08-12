close
Indian Railways launches new train services on different routes; few more to be flagged off on Sunday – Here's the complete list

Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated.

﻿
By Reema Sharma | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 16:05
Indian Railways launches new train services on different routes; few more to be flagged off on Sunday – Here&#039;s the complete list

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday launched three new train services on different routes that will benefit thousands of passengers from UP, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.

While some of these services were launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday, few others would be launched by Prabhu and Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

Some services would be flagged off via video conferencing from Delhi and some from Mumbai and Ghazipur, a statement said.

Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated on Saturday

BHOPAL-SINGRAULI EXPRESS (Bi-Weekly): Flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on Saturday (12th August 2017)

SINGRAULI-H. NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS(Weekly): Flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on Saturday (12th August 2017)

 

Railway Ministry has tweeted:

 

JAMMU TAWI-ROURKELA EXPRESS UPTO SAMBALPUR (Daily): Flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on Saturday (12th August 2017)

 

These trains would be flagged off on Sunday

PATNA HUMSAFAR EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

GORAKHPUR ANTYODAYA EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

ANAND VIHAR (T) to GHAZIPUR via Kanpur, Allahabad (Bi-weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

SUHAIL DEV EXPRESS (From Tri-Weekly To Four Days A Week): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express (From Weekly To Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

 

