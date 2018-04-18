Indian Railways may revise flexi fare scheme on Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi express

(Reported by Sameer Dixit)

New Delhi: Flexi Fare scheme on Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi express may undergo three major changes soon. Railway Ministry may introduce the changes in the next two months.

Launched in September 2016, the base fare for Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains were put in place on flexi fare system. While 10 percent of the seats were sold in the normal fare in the beginning, it went on increasing by 10 percent with every 10 percent of berths sold with the ceiling limit at maximum 50 percent depending upon the demand. For AC-2 tier and Chair Car, the maximum hike was 50 percent while for AC-3 tier, it was 40 percent.

Sources close to the development informed Zee Media, "The railway ministry is planning to introduce the rental slabs of Humsafar Express trains for these three trains, where the Flexi Fare scheme is being implemented. The slabs will be introduced with an aim to simplify the Flexi Fare scheme, which has always faced criticism."

The three changes on Flexi Fare Scheme may be the following:

1. Under the revised Flexi Fare Scheme, the first 50 percent berths of these trains may be sold at 15 percent higher price than the base price. Thereafter, the price will be increased by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths are sold.

2. The Ministry may also come out with special discounts will on the fares, especially on the routes on which the number of passengers is less. For example, special discounts on the tickets will be provided to passengers who board a Shatabdi bewteen Delhi and Lucknow, where many seats fall vacant (for eg Tundla or Kanpur). Such discounts will be provided on these stations to make sure that the berths are filled.

3. The Railway ministry is working on a plan to replace all AC-2 tier coaches in Rajdhani express and Duronto trains with AC-3 tier coaches. Railways will be replacing all AC-2 tier coaches in Rajdhani express in a year by installing 250 AC-3 tier coaches in it. Senior Railway officials told Zee Media that two AC-2 tier coaches are attached to every Rajdhani Express, however, fewer passengers like to book tickets in these coaches for which there is a revenue loss to the Railways.