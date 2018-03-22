Indian Railways plans to use GIS portal to monitor, manage its assets

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Thursday signed an MOU with ISRO to effectively monitor, manage and maintain its assets

The GPS based mapping of Indian Railways assets on GIS platform likely to be completed by December this year.

“As railway operations have wide spatial coverage, GIS mapping of assets on Indian Railways can be used for better management,” a government release said.

All Indian Railways assets are to be mapped and these will be subsequently used to develop Indian Railways’ GIS portal.

An MOU has been signed with Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) to this effect and CRIS is developing this Application.

In this Application land plans of Indian Railways will be available for viewing overlaid on Satellite Imagery. Satellite imagery is being taken from Bhuvan Platform of ISRO.

“After development of GIS portal, it may be possible to identify new encroachment all around station by comparing the images of Satellite Imagery which are updated by ISRO after a regular interval,” the release said.