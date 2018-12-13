हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways to install aircraft-like black box systems in trains

Rs 100 crore has been allocated by the railways for installing it.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is soon going to install aircraft-like black box systems in trains.

Minister of State of Railways, Shri Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha has informed.

“Similar to Black Box, Indian Railway has started installing Loco cab audio video recording system (LCAVR) / Crew Voice/Video Recording System (CVVRS) in Diesel and Electric locomotives,” an official release said.

“This system provides invaluable data to investigators which will help them in understanding the sequence of events leading up to an accident and for identifying operational issues and human factors,” it added.

26 locomotives (23 Diesel and 3 Electric) have already been installed with LCAVRs/CVVRSs. Rs 100.40 crore has been sanctioned in Budget 2018-19 for acquisition of 3500 LCVRs/ CVVRS.

One smart coach has been turned out from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli in June this year. Further, such coaches for 5 rakes are being planned to be manufactured at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

 

