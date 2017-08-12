close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian Railways to launch several new train services on different routes – Here's the complete list

Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 09:55
Indian Railways to launch several new train services on different routes – Here&#039;s the complete list

New Delhi: Indian Railways is going to launch several new train services on different routes that will benefit thousands of passengers from UP, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.

These services would be launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha.

Some services would be flagged off via video conferencing from Delhi and some from Mumbai and Ghazipur, a statement said.

Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated

BHOPAL-SINGRAULI EXPRESS (Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

SINGRAULI-H. NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS(Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

JAMMU TAWI-ROURKELA EXPRESS UPTO SAMBALPUR (Daily): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

PATNA HUMSAFAR EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

GORAKHPUR ANTYODAYA EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

ANAND VIHAR (T) to GHAZIPUR via Kanpur, Allahabad (Bi-weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

SUHAIL DEV EXPRESS (From Tri-Weekly To Four Days A Week): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express (From Weekly To Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

 

TAGS

Indian RailwaysIndian Railways new train servicesSuresh PrabhuManoj SinhaIndian Railways new train

From Zee News

Dalal Street loses over $100 billion in 5-day fall
Markets

Dalal Street loses over $100 billion in 5-day fall

Economy

India raises vegetable oil import taxes to protect farmers

Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India underscores US&#039; broad partnership with New Delhi
International Business

Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India underscores US...

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise
Economy

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise

Economy

India one of the most open economies globally for FDI: Surv...

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion
Markets

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Survey
Economy

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Surve...

5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Economy

5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvi...

High stock market valuation temporary, says CEA Arvind Subramanian
Markets

High stock market valuation temporary, says CEA Arvind Subr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video