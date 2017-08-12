Indian Railways to launch several new train services on different routes – Here's the complete list

New Delhi: Indian Railways is going to launch several new train services on different routes that will benefit thousands of passengers from UP, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.

These services would be launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha.

Some services would be flagged off via video conferencing from Delhi and some from Mumbai and Ghazipur, a statement said.

Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated

BHOPAL-SINGRAULI EXPRESS (Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

SINGRAULI-H. NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS(Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

JAMMU TAWI-ROURKELA EXPRESS UPTO SAMBALPUR (Daily): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017

PATNA HUMSAFAR EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

GORAKHPUR ANTYODAYA EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017

ANAND VIHAR (T) to GHAZIPUR via Kanpur, Allahabad (Bi-weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

SUHAIL DEV EXPRESS (From Tri-Weekly To Four Days A Week): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017

Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express (From Weekly To Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017