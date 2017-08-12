Indian Railways to launch several new train services on different routes – Here's the complete list
Here are the details of new train services and extension of trains being inaugurated.
New Delhi: Indian Railways is going to launch several new train services on different routes that will benefit thousands of passengers from UP, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir.
These services would be launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha.
Some services would be flagged off via video conferencing from Delhi and some from Mumbai and Ghazipur, a statement said.
BHOPAL-SINGRAULI EXPRESS (Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017
SINGRAULI-H. NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS(Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017
JAMMU TAWI-ROURKELA EXPRESS UPTO SAMBALPUR (Daily): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 12th August 2017
PATNA HUMSAFAR EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017
GORAKHPUR ANTYODAYA EXPRESS (Weekly): To be flagged off by Suresh Prabhu on 13th August 2017
ANAND VIHAR (T) to GHAZIPUR via Kanpur, Allahabad (Bi-weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017
SUHAIL DEV EXPRESS (From Tri-Weekly To Four Days A Week): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017
Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express (From Weekly To Bi-Weekly): To be flagged off by Manoj Sinha on 13th August 2017