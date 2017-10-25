Indian Railways to soon revamp website, launch new mobile app

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure smooth passenger services, Indian Railways is all set to revamp its existing website and bring new Android-based Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) mobile App, media reports said on Wednesday.

The Android mobile app would ensure faster and easier ticket booking, reports said.

While the new rail website will be clutter-free with easier log-in and navigation, customers will not face the problem of getting timed out during booking of a ticket.

Here are some features that railways will bring to the mobile app

- Display of confirmed tickets.

- Display of dates to help passengers plan the journey better.

- App to rely on data analytics so that misuse of Tatkal like facilities can be checked.

- Passengers will get messages regarding arrival and departures of train on a real time basis.

- They would also get alerts in case of a delay in the journey.

- App to take help from ISRO for sharing real time information with the help of satellites.