India's agricultural exports decline 10% in last five years

(Reported by Suman Agarwal)

New Delhi: India's agricultural exports have declined by a massive 10 percent in the last five years, as per Zee Business report.

Agri exports had declined to $33.87 billion in 2016-17 from $43.23 billion in 2013-14. Sources suggest that in 2018-19 financial year, agricultural-export are likely to grow by 16-17 percent pushing the figures upto 44 billion dollars.

Here is the agri-exports data since in the last five years



2013-14: Agri-exports stood at $43.23 billion

2014-15: Agri-exports went down to 30 billion dollars (Decline of about 13 billion dollars)

2015-16: Agri-exports went up by 2 billion dollars and stood at 32 billion dollars.

2016-17: Agri-exports grew by 1 billion dollars and stood at 33 billion dollars.

2017-18: Agri-exports went up by 5 billion dollars and stood at 38 billion dollars.

Though the authorities believe that export and import of agricultural products depend on various factors such as availability, international and domestic demand and supply situation and quality concerns, agri experts believe that the agricultural policy is responsible for the decline.

A spurt in Indian agri-exports can boost rural employment, income and purchasing power. It will spruce up allied activities in storage, transportation and processing.

Agricultural expert Ashok Gulati told Suman Agarwal of Zee Business that "Though it is being hoped that the new policy may increase exports, setting the export target may be a difficult task for the government."

Exhorting farmers to adopt modern technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said that his government has decided to double their income by 2022 when India would celebrate 75 years of Independence.The PM asked farmers to adopt modern farming methods like drip irrigation and said his government has decided to double the farmers' income by 2022.