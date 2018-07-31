हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India's April-June fiscal deficit at 68.7% of FY target

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were 2.37 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India&#039;s April-June fiscal deficit at 68.7% of FY target

New Delhi: India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of 4.29 trillion rupees ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 percent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were 2.37 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

