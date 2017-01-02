close
India's core infrastructure sector growth rises to 4.9% in November

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 18:15
New Delhi: Infrastructure sector recorded a growth rate of 4.9 percent in November on the back of impressive performance by steel, electricity and coal products.

However, growth rate of crude oil and natural gas output fell considerably on year-on-year basis.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- was 0.6 percent in November 2015. It was 6.6 percent in October 2016.

The core sectors, which contribute 38 percent to the total industrial production, expanded by 4.9 percent in April-November compared to 2.5 percent growth in the similar period of last financial year.

