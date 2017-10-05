close
India's domestic passenger traffic rises over 16% in August

India`s domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 18:28

New Delhi: India`s domestic passenger traffic grew by 16 percent in August, a global airline association said on Thursday.

"Indian airlines achieved a 36th consecutive month of double-digit traffic growth as demand rose 16 percent," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its global passenger traffic data.

"Traffic continues to be stimulated by sizeable increases in the number of domestic routes served."

India`s domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

The IATA data showed that India`s domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by 16 percent in August compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

India`s domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 10 percent and Japan at 9 percent.

 

India`s domestic passenger trafficGlobal airlineInternational Air Transport Associationglobal passenger traffic data

